Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




More than 60% of respondents in a recent opinion poll are worried that the eight coalition parties, led by Move Forward, may not be able to form a government and that Pita Limjaroenrat may miss out on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Move Forward’s policies are based on Taiwan’s experience: Pita

58.33% of the respondents are not confident that the formation of a new government will go smoothly, according to the Suan Dusit Poll by Suan Dusit University.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cannabis ice cream.

he New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand

TAT and TGO Collaborate to Support Net Zero Tourism

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

Liquor producers rally behind Move Forward Party

TN May 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cannabis ice cream.

he New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0
Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand

TAT and TGO Collaborate to Support Net Zero Tourism

TN May 28, 2023 0
Dental tools used by dentist

Sing Buri man bleeds to death after 12 teeth removed

TN May 28, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Tourist Police Inspect Beach to Prevent Prostitution

TN May 28, 2023 0