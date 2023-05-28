Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government









More than 60% of respondents in a recent opinion poll are worried that the eight coalition parties, led by Move Forward, may not be able to form a government and that Pita Limjaroenrat may miss out on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

58.33% of the respondents are not confident that the formation of a new government will go smoothly, according to the Suan Dusit Poll by Suan Dusit University.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

