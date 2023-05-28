TAT and TGO Collaborate to Support Net Zero Tourism

TN May 28, 2023 0
Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand

Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand. Photo: Dennis Jarvis / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting 2023 as the year for Thai tourism, while also taking initiatives to increase sustainability in the tourism industry. The TAT is also working to foster a new tourism ecosystem that caters to high-quality tourists.

Tourism Industry Proposes Tourism Plan to Incoming Government

Most recently, the TAT signed a cooperation agreement for “Net Zero Tourism” with the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), marking the starting point for the two organizations’ collaboration on sustainable tourism development.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said his agency will perform the role of promoting activities to market and publicize the “Net Zero Tourism” concept, which would further contribute to sustainable tourism. Said activities would stimulate recognition among tourists, tourism businesses and stakeholders in the tourism industry both in Thailand and abroad.

Full story:
National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



