Sing Buri man bleeds to death after 12 teeth removed









A fact-finding investigation is underway into the case of a 64-year-old man who reportedly died at a hospital in Sing Buri province from bleeding after getting 12 teeth removed, according to the Thai Dental Council’s statement posted on social media on Sunday.

The statement said after learning of the case from media reports the council had sought more information from dental experts from the Royal College of Dental Surgeons and the hospital which provided treatment for the man who died.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

