Sing Buri man bleeds to death after 12 teeth removed

TN May 28, 2023 0
Dental tools used by dentist

Dental tools used by dentist. Photo: rhein28 / Pixabay.




A fact-finding investigation is underway into the case of a 64-year-old man who reportedly died at a hospital in Sing Buri province from bleeding after getting 12 teeth removed, according to the Thai Dental Council’s statement posted on social media on Sunday.

Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri

The statement said after learning of the case from media reports the council had sought more information from dental experts from the Royal College of Dental Surgeons and the hospital which provided treatment for the man who died.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



