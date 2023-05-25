Move Forward’s policies are based on Taiwan’s experience: Pita

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat, tipped to be the next Thai prime minister, claims that several of the policies adopted by his party and its coalition partners took inspiration from Taiwan.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Meets FTI Chairman

He was speaking in an interview with Chinese News Agency (CNA). The interview was published in CNA’s English-language “Focus Taiwan” section.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



