Move Forward’s policies are based on Taiwan’s experience: Pita









Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat, tipped to be the next Thai prime minister, claims that several of the policies adopted by his party and its coalition partners took inspiration from Taiwan.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Meets FTI Chairman

He was speaking in an interview with Chinese News Agency (CNA). The interview was published in CNA’s English-language “Focus Taiwan” section.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





