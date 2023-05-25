Move Forward Party ensures protection for cannabis growers, sellers









The Move Forward Party (MFP) has reaffirmed its plan to reinstate cannabis as a narcotic drug, while ensuring protection for its growers and sellers.

10 things tourists should know about cannabis in Thailand

MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said on Thursday that her party intends to re-list cannabis as a narcotic through the Public Health Ministry’s new regulation, which aims to authorise police and officials involved in narcotics suppression to effectively regulate its usage.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





