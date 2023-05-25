Public advised to keep their guard up as COVID-19 resurges









Members of the public are advised not to lower their guard against COVID-19, as the virus has been staging a comeback since April, infecting as many as 40,000 people a day now, about 20 times more than the rate at the start of April. The death toll has also risen by a factor of 20, to 66 per week, in the same period.

Health Ministry Prepared for Potential COVID Wave

According to Dr. Nitiphat Jiarakul, chief of the Division of Respiratory Diseases and Tuberculosis at the Faculty of Medicine of Mahidol University, daily admissions to hospitals have increased to about 400 from about 20 in April and, of these, 5% are suffering with lung infections and half of thosepatients died.

