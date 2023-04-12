Party drugs disguised as drinks and coffee packs for sale on TikTok: ONCB

Red and pink tablets

Red and pink tablets. Photo: Public Domain Pictures.net.




Drug trafficking gangs have recently turned to a new trick to sell party drugs online, such as ketamine and Ecstasy, disguised as electrolyte and collagen drinks and coffee.

Huge drug haul seized from a truck in Sukhothai province

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Secretary-General Wichai Chaimongkhon said today (Wednesday) that officials received a report yesterday of an advertisement on TikTok offering such items containing the party drugs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



