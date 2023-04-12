Mo Chit Bus Terminal Crowded as Songkran Revellers Return Home









BANGKOK, April 12 (TNA) – The Mo Chit Bus Terminal has been packed with people returning to their hometowns for Songkran celebrations with families.

Managing Director of Transport Co Ltd Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) has been packed with passengers since Wednesday afternoon. Enough rest areas were prepared to cater to waiting passengers and additional air-conditioning units were installed to cool them down from hot summer weather.

