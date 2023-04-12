Mo Chit Bus Terminal Crowded as Songkran Revellers Return Home

TN April 12, 2023 0
Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

Bus Station Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket.




BANGKOK, April 12 (TNA) – The Mo Chit Bus Terminal has been packed with people returning to their hometowns for Songkran celebrations with families.

Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

Managing Director of Transport Co Ltd Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) has been packed with passengers since Wednesday afternoon. Enough rest areas were prepared to cater to waiting passengers and additional air-conditioning units were installed to cool them down from hot summer weather.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



