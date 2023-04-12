Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay









A group of Chinese overstayers were arrested by Pattaya police at a rented luxury house in Pattaya yesterday, April 11th. The officers said the group conducted a loan shark business in Thailand and lent out money to customers in China.

Chonburi Police, Tourist Police, and Thai immigration raided a two-storey house in the M Mountain Village in Pattaya at 6:30 PM yesterday, following an investigation that some Chinese nationals were allegedly operating an illegal loan shark business on the property.

By Adam Judd

