Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Police Patrol in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.




A group of Chinese overstayers were arrested by Pattaya police at a rented luxury house in Pattaya yesterday, April 11th. The officers said the group conducted a loan shark business in Thailand and lent out money to customers in China.

Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

Chonburi Police, Tourist Police, and Thai immigration raided a two-storey house in the M Mountain Village in Pattaya at 6:30 PM yesterday, following an investigation that some Chinese nationals were allegedly operating an illegal loan shark business on the property.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya

Koh Lan Faces Water Shortage as Daily Tourist Arrivals Surge

TN April 12, 2023 0
Cardi B at Stavernfestivalen 2022 in Norway.

Cardi B Arrives in Thailand for Rolling Loud Music Festival in Pattaya

TN April 12, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Laotian Bar Hosts Without Work Permits Busted by Pattaya Police

TN April 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Rai

Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

TN April 12, 2023 0
Red and pink tablets

Party drugs disguised as drinks and coffee packs for sale on TikTok: ONCB

TN April 12, 2023 0
Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

Mo Chit Bus Terminal Crowded as Songkran Revellers Return Home

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay

TN April 12, 2023 0
Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya

Koh Lan Faces Water Shortage as Daily Tourist Arrivals Surge

TN April 12, 2023 0