Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay
A group of Chinese overstayers were arrested by Pattaya police at a rented luxury house in Pattaya yesterday, April 11th. The officers said the group conducted a loan shark business in Thailand and lent out money to customers in China.
Chonburi Police, Tourist Police, and Thai immigration raided a two-storey house in the M Mountain Village in Pattaya at 6:30 PM yesterday, following an investigation that some Chinese nationals were allegedly operating an illegal loan shark business on the property.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
