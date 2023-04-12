Koh Lan Faces Water Shortage as Daily Tourist Arrivals Surge

Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya

Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




PATTAYA (NNT) – Koh Lan, a well-known tourist destination off the coast of Pattaya, is experiencing a water shortage due to a significant increase in daily visitors.

39 resorts on Koh Lan island in Chonburi may be dismantled

After over two years of limited tourism due to the pandemic, the number of Thai and foreign tourists visiting the island has risen to approximately 10,000 per day. This influx of tourists has put a strain on the island’s water supply, which receives roughly 300 cubic meters of treated water per day from Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc (Eastwater).

