27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

TN April 12, 2023 0
Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.




Twenty-seven people were killed and 287 injured in 278 road crashes on Tuesday, the first of the “seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival.

Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

Chotnarin Kerdsom, interior deputy permanent secretary, said on Wednesday the Road Safety Centre and associated agencies reported road accidents nationwide on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



