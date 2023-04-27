27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel
Twenty-seven people were killed and 287 injured in 278 road crashes on Tuesday, the first of the “seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival.
Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai
Chotnarin Kerdsom, interior deputy permanent secretary, said on Wednesday the Road Safety Centre and associated agencies reported road accidents nationwide on Tuesday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
