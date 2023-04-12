Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

TN April 12, 2023 0
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

People on the back of a truck get soaked during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.




CHIANG MAI, April 12 (TNA) – Locals and tourists splashed water at one another amid hot summer weather as the Songkran Festival began in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

Chiang Mai residents came out to throw water at one another and bar workers on Kachasarn and Loy Kroh roads in the provincial seat placed 200-litre water tanks in front of the premises for water fight. High pressure water guns were sold by hawkers to foreign tourists at the beer bars.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

TN April 10, 2023 0
Pollution in Thailand.

Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

TN April 7, 2023 0
Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Chiang Mai’s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

TN April 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Bangkok

Bangkok police start random drunk driving checks on Wednesday

TN April 12, 2023 0
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

TN April 12, 2023 0
Cardi B at Stavernfestivalen 2022 in Norway.

Cardi B Arrives in Thailand for Rolling Loud Music Festival in Pattaya

TN April 12, 2023 0
Binary code

Alleged army hacker suspended from duty

TN April 11, 2023 0