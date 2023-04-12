Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

People on the back of a truck get soaked during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.









CHIANG MAI, April 12 (TNA) – Locals and tourists splashed water at one another amid hot summer weather as the Songkran Festival began in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai residents came out to throw water at one another and bar workers on Kachasarn and Loy Kroh roads in the provincial seat placed 200-litre water tanks in front of the premises for water fight. High pressure water guns were sold by hawkers to foreign tourists at the beer bars.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

