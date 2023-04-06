UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

April 6, 2023 TN
2007 Songkran in Laplae

2007 Songkran in Laplae. Photo: Love Krittaya.




UNESCO has approved the inclusion of the Songkran festival in the tentative list of Intangible Cultural Heritages (ICH) for consideration in December this year, Thailand’s Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem said today (Thursday).

UNESCO lists Khon as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity

UNESCO declared the Khon mask dance, Thai massage and the Nora dance performance to be Intangible Cultural Heritages, in 2018, 2019 and 2021 respectively.

