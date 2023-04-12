Bangkok police start random drunk driving checks on Wednesday
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has set up about 100 checkpoints throughout Bangkok to check drivers and motorcyclists for alcohol consumption, starting at noon today (Wednesday), because drinking increases during the Songkran festival.
Bangkok Authorities Designate Alcohol-Free Songkran Zones
100 more checkpoints have been set up in Bangkok to check drivers for traffic law compliance and to make sure users of motorcycles wear crash helmets.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
