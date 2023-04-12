Bangkok police start random drunk driving checks on Wednesday

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Bangkok

Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Thailand. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.




The Metropolitan Police Bureau has set up about 100 checkpoints throughout Bangkok to check drivers and motorcyclists for alcohol consumption, starting at noon today (Wednesday), because drinking increases during the Songkran festival.

Bangkok Authorities Designate Alcohol-Free Songkran Zones

100 more checkpoints have been set up in Bangkok to check drivers for traffic law compliance and to make sure users of motorcycles wear crash helmets.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thanon Rama III Bangkok at night

Rival rescue volunteers clash, three injured, in Bangkok on Monday night

TN April 11, 2023 0
Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Passenger from Brazil Arrested With 4.8 Kilograms of Cocaine at Suvarnabhumi Airport

TN April 8, 2023 0
Buildings in Bangkok

Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation

TN April 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Bangkok

Bangkok police start random drunk driving checks on Wednesday

TN April 12, 2023 0
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

TN April 12, 2023 0
Cardi B at Stavernfestivalen 2022 in Norway.

Cardi B Arrives in Thailand for Rolling Loud Music Festival in Pattaya

TN April 12, 2023 0
Binary code

Alleged army hacker suspended from duty

TN April 11, 2023 0