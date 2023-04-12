Cardi B Arrives in Thailand for Rolling Loud Music Festival in Pattaya









Cardi B recently arrived in Thailand to prep for the upcoming biggest hip-hop concert of the year – Rolling Loud Thailand – slated for April 13th to 15th right in Pattaya.

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

Headlined by Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Pump, and other top hip-hop artists around the globe, Rolling Loud Thailand is set to be the most thrilling and an u

nforgettable music experience for everyone during the upcoming Songkran or Thai New Year festival.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





