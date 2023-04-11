Alleged army hacker suspended from duty









The Royal Thai Army has already ordered the suspension from duty of Sgt-Maj (second class) Khemarat, an alleged hacker who claims to have gained access to the personal data of about 55 million Thai people. They are trying to trace his whereabouts.

Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

In a statement released yesterday (Monday), to refute allegations that it has been dragging its feet, the army said that the non-commissioned officer was suspended from duty on April 7th, after failing to report to work since April 3rd, adding the army has been coordinating with the police to track him down to face charges.

