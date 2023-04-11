Srettha Undeterred by Criticism over 10,000-Baht Digital Money Giveaway

Srettha Thavisin, prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party.

Srettha Thavisin, prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party. Photo: ptp.or.th.




BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party has responded to negative comments on the party’s policy of giving away 10,000-baht digital money, saying criticism helps promote the party’s policy.

Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

Srettha on Monday joined campaigning to woo voters for the Pheu Thai constituency candidates in Bangkok’s Bangna district.

