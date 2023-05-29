Investigation ordered into ‘special sticker’ on overweight trucks

May 29, 2023
AJE BIGCOLA trailer truck in Thailand.

AJE BIGCOLA trailer truck in Thailand. Photo: Platongtoete.




The national police chief has ordered an urgent investigation into an allegation that overloaded trucks displaying a special sticker would not be checked or have to use weighbridges.

Trailer Truck Crash on Sri Racha Overpass Causes Container to Fall on Five Vehicles

Move Forward party list MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who revealed the problem, claims that stickers on the windscreens of overloaded trucks meant that the trucks’ operators had paid bribes, so that their trucks would not be inspected or weighed.

Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World

