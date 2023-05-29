Investigation ordered into ‘special sticker’ on overweight trucks









The national police chief has ordered an urgent investigation into an allegation that overloaded trucks displaying a special sticker would not be checked or have to use weighbridges.

Move Forward party list MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who revealed the problem, claims that stickers on the windscreens of overloaded trucks meant that the trucks’ operators had paid bribes, so that their trucks would not be inspected or weighed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

