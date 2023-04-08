Trailer Truck Crash on Sri Racha Overpass Causes Container to Fall on Five Vehicles

April 8, 2023 TN
Khiri Nakorn Interchange Highway. Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Srir Racha, Pattaya and Rayong.

Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sriracha, Pattaya and Rayong at Khiri Nakorn Interchange Motorway. Photo: First Tanapot.




A trailer truck crashed on an overpass before a container fell down and landed on five vehicles below in Sri Racha.

Luckily, no injuries or deaths were reported.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 6:00 P.M. on Friday (April 7th) on an overpass in the Thung Sukhala sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

