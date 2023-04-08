Trailer Truck Crash on Sri Racha Overpass Causes Container to Fall on Five Vehicles

Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sriracha, Pattaya and Rayong at Khiri Nakorn Interchange Motorway. Photo: First Tanapot.









A trailer truck crashed on an overpass before a container fell down and landed on five vehicles below in Sri Racha.

Luckily, no injuries or deaths were reported.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 6:00 P.M. on Friday (April 7th) on an overpass in the Thung Sukhala sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

