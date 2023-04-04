4 killed, including pregnant worker, in van-truck crash in Chonburi

April 8, 2023 TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway. Photo: LoveTripSpotting. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Four people, including a pregnant migrant worker, were killed, and nine others injured, when a van they were travelling in rear-ended a trailer truck on Motorway Route 7 in Chon Buri early Saturday morning.

Trailer Truck Crash on Sri Racha Overpass Causes Container to Fall on Five Vehicles

The crash occurred on the Pattaya-inbound lane in tambon Nong Khang Khok of Muang district, said Pol Lt Col Phudecha Chueman, investigation chief at Highway Police sub-division 8, who was reported at around 5am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



