4 killed, including pregnant worker, in van-truck crash in Chonburi









Four people, including a pregnant migrant worker, were killed, and nine others injured, when a van they were travelling in rear-ended a trailer truck on Motorway Route 7 in Chon Buri early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on the Pattaya-inbound lane in tambon Nong Khang Khok of Muang district, said Pol Lt Col Phudecha Chueman, investigation chief at Highway Police sub-division 8, who was reported at around 5am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

