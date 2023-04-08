Ukrainian Woman Arrested After Spray Painting Famous Viewpoint in Phuket









A Ukrainian woman was arrested after she spray painted anti-Russia statements on rocks and benches at a famous viewpoint in Wichit.

Local residents in Wichit complained that many places at the popular Khao Khad Viewpoint were sprayed with red spray paint, professing anti-Russian views .

The Wichit Police checked CCTV footage nearby and on Friday morning (April 7th) a 34-year-old Ukrainian was arrested and taken to the Wichit Police Station. Her name was not released by Thai police.

