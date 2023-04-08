Ukrainian Woman Arrested After Spray Painting Famous Viewpoint in Phuket

April 8, 2023 TN
Phuket city

Phuket town viewed from Toe Sae Mountain (เขาโต๊ะแซะ). Photo: Myinternationalwikipedia.




A Ukrainian woman was arrested after she spray painted anti-Russia statements on rocks and benches at a famous viewpoint in Wichit.

Wanted Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Alleged Illegal Drug Importation

Local residents in Wichit complained that many places at the popular Khao Khad Viewpoint were sprayed with red spray paint, professing anti-Russian views .

The Wichit Police checked CCTV footage nearby and on Friday morning (April 7th) a 34-year-old Ukrainian was arrested and taken to the Wichit Police Station. Her name was not released by Thai police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

