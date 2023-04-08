American tourists’ reactions after seeing a procession for the first time in Spain

April 8, 2023 TN

Afro-American teenagers mistook the Nazarenes for the Ku Kux Klan. For Americans, the tall, pointed, cone-shaped hats at Easter are associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

Holy Week: These Spanish Penitents Have Nothing To Do With the KKK.

Holy Week: These Spanish Penitents Have Nothing To Do With the KKK. Photo: Twitter.




Easter or “Semana Santa” is a very important date for millions of Spaniards. The streets are filled with processions, penitents, music bands and the smell of incense. There are many parts of Spain that bring out the steps of the Passion of Christ. Although outside the country the vision is very different.

Iranian Christians Celebrate Easter

As happens every Easter, thousands of foreigners decide to visit the Spanish peninsula to enjoy a few days of rest and end up discovering what Holy Week is really about. That has been precisely what has happened to a group of American tourists.

And comparisons of the costumes of the Nazarenes and those of the Ku Kux Klan are also a repeated scene. This has been demonstrated by TikTok user Leigha Logan. The young woman showed the reactions of her friends, who are studying on exchange in Valencia, upon seeing the procession.

@leighalogan [confused in African American] #spain #valencia #blackexpats #blackabroad #studyabroad #easter ♬ original sound – Leigha Logan

“Things we as black people were not prepared to see today” wrote in the caption of the video the young woman, who had never imagined what it could be. The post quickly went viral. It currently has almost eight million views and hundreds of comments from Spaniards laughing at the situation.

Many of them understand the reason for their reactions, although they can’t help but laugh at the faces of the young foreigners. However, the publication has not been free of controversy. Some U.S. users have taken the opportunity to show their intolerance, which is why the creator had to block the comments box.

-Thailand News (TN)

