Canadian Suspect Extradited to Thailand for Alleged Murder of Indian Man in Phuket









An important Canadian suspect was sent back to Thailand after he allegedly murdered a Canadian–Indian man in Phuket.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reports the Alberta Court in Canada has judged to send the suspect Mr. Matthew Dupre back to Thailand for legal action. They and Royal Thai Air Force Officers went to Vancouver, Canada to pick up the suspect, Mr. Matthew Dupre. The plane arrived at the Air Force Base at Don Mueang International Airport, Thailand on Sunday night (May 28th).

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

