Cannabis Network Urges Coalition to Change Course on Narcotic Relisting

TN May 30, 2023 0
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cannabis Future Network in Thailand has called upon three alliance parties, namely the Move Forward Party, the Pheu Thai Party and the Prachachart Party, to refrain from reinstating cannabis as a narcotic drug. The network, citing research conducted by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Systematic Hemp and Cannabis Resolution, argued that such a move would be counterproductive and could lead to additional problems.

The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

Expressing concern on the issue, Cannabis Future Network Leader Prasitchai Nunual said the ad-hoc committee was established prior to the election to explore the removal of cannabis from the narcotics list and study the systematic usage of the plant. He noted that the committee comprised not only experts but also representatives from various political parties, all of which signed a working agenda on May 22.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

