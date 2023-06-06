Male Body Found Floating Near Beach in Thalang, Phuket

TN June 6, 2023 0
Nai Thon Beach in Phuket

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Marc van der Chijs / flickr.




A body of a man was found floating near a beach in the Thalang district.

Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

The Thalang Police were notified of the body on Monday morning (June 5th) near a beach in Ao Po, Pa Klok sub-district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Yellow tuk tuk taxi and minivan in Phuket.

Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

TN June 5, 2023 0
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Australian Couple Arrested in Phuket For Allegedly Stealing 2.5 Million Baht from Chinese Man in Bangkok

TN June 3, 2023 0
Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

More rain forecast for most of Thailand on Tuesday, including Bangkok

TN June 6, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Pita Limjaroenrat says iTV shares transferred, no bar to being PM

TN June 6, 2023 0
Nai Thon Beach in Phuket

Male Body Found Floating Near Beach in Thalang, Phuket

TN June 6, 2023 0
Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

SME Owners to Meet Pita Over Minimum Wage Hike

TN June 6, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach at night

Woman Sets Her Car on Fire to Take Her Own Life in Pattaya

TN June 6, 2023 0