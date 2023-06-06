Male Body Found Floating Near Beach in Thalang, Phuket
A body of a man was found floating near a beach in the Thalang district.
Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers
The Thalang Police were notified of the body on Monday morning (June 5th) near a beach in Ao Po, Pa Klok sub-district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
