Thai PM Srettha Thavisin wants to expand and rename Hua Hin airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wants to upgrade Hua Hin airport, to accommodate more and international flights, and to change its name to “Petch Hua Hin”.

During his inspection trip to the airport today, in the company of Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the prime minister proposed that the airport, which is currently accommodating flights from Chiang Mai, should be upgraded to include two more flights on Hat Yai-Hua Hin and Malaysia-Hua Hin routes, plus the possibility of adding one more route to a north-eastern province, to attract more tourists to the resort town.

