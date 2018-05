PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Hua Hin airport began servicing regular fights for the first time on Friday as AirAsia launched its new service between Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur with four direct flights a week.

The maiden flight landed at Hua Hin airport about 11am, an hour after departing Kuala Lumpur, with about 150 Malaysian passengers, both business people and tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS