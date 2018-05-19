Nineteen Dead after Truck Overturns in West India

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A a cement-laden truck overturned Saturday in the western Indian state of Gujarat killing 19 people, local media said.

The truck carrying cement bags veered off the road near the Bavalyali village, according to India’s ANI news agency. Seven others travelling in it were injured.

The road accident occurred just a day after a speeding truck rammed a group of Hindu pilgrims travelling to a shrine in the northern state of Uttarakhand. A dozen were killed and 19 were hurt.

