MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 12 schoolchildren died early Thursday when the bus they were traveling in was hit by a passenger train in northern India, according to media reports.

The deadly collision took place at an unmanned crossing in the town of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian news agency ANI said.

At least children died in the incident, according to a report by New York Post.

