The Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has decided to demolish Don Mueang International Airport’s old terminal and build a new one to accommodate soaring international passenger numbers.

The board approved the demolition plan, AoT general manager Suthirawat Suwanawat said after a meeting Wednesday.

THODSAPOL HONGTONG AND OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST