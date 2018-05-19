Ten Dead in Texas School Shooting, Student Arrested

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire in a Texas high school Friday, the latest deadly school shooting to hit the United States.

The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty.

Governor Greg Abbott said 10 people died and another 10 were wounded in “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools.”

“Nothing can prepare a parent for the loss of a child,” Abbott told reporters in Santa Fe, located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston, AFP reported.

Abbott said the gunman apparently carried out the attack with a shotgun and a .38 revolver that were legally owned by his father.

