Government warns Thai businesses of impact of EU’s GDPR

BANGKOK, 19th May 2018 (NNT) – The government is raising awareness among Thai businesses of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to be enforced next week by the European Union.

According to Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Pichet Durongkaveroj, GDPR is a data protection law that gives consumers much more control over how their personal details are used. It seeks to expand and update data rules that have been in place in Europe since 1995, which is long before hacks, security breaches and data leaks became a common occurrence.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand