Thursday, May 10, 2018
Thailand to reinforce cyber security

BANGKOK, 10 May 2018 (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha says draft laws on cyber security and data protection need to be passed soon to enable Thailand to trade with the rest of the world more effectively.

During a national cyber security committee meeting, the premier urged the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency to complete the draft laws on cyber security and data protection in a timely manner.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

