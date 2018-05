True Move, the country’s second-largest mobile operator, might not join the planned 1800-megahertz spectrum auction in August unless the bidding is postponed by at least three months, a delay that would help the company raise the necessary funds for the 37.45-billion-baht minimum reserve price, says an industry source.

“We are urging the NBTC to postpone the auction by another three months,” the source said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA

BANGKOK POST