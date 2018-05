Peace TV is to be kicked off the air for one month in a decision by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that enraged its popular lead anchor.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith announced the decision to temporarily suspend the licence of the broadcaster on Wednesday. The suspension will take effect after the satellite-based station is notified by a letter from the telecom regulator, he added.

