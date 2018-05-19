Saturday, May 19, 2018
Home > News > Cops issue warning to red shirts

Cops issue warning to red shirts

Red Shirt Parade in Bangkok
TN News 0

Police are threatening tough legal action against hardcore elements of red-shirt groups if they attempt to instigate unrest on the fourth anniversary of the 2014 coup on Tuesday.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said yesterday he has instructed all police units in Bangkok to step up efforts to crack down on crime, particularly activities that are deemed to pose a threat to national security, from now until the end of the month.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Thai flag at the Government building

British trade envoy visits PM Prayut

Breaking News

Thailand needs to focus on quantity of tourism: Minister Kobkarn

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra to be target of censure move

Leave a Reply