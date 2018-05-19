Cops issue warning to red shirts

Police are threatening tough legal action against hardcore elements of red-shirt groups if they attempt to instigate unrest on the fourth anniversary of the 2014 coup on Tuesday.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said yesterday he has instructed all police units in Bangkok to step up efforts to crack down on crime, particularly activities that are deemed to pose a threat to national security, from now until the end of the month.

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST