Thai Army chief Prayuth announces military coup, curfew after 10pm-5am

BANGKOK, May 22 – Thailand’s Army Chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Thursday announced that the armed forces have taken full control of power in order to restore order and stability in the country after nearly seven months of deadly political deadlock.

Gen Prayuth, flanked by the heads of the armed forces, said in a statement broadcast on national television that the National Peace Keeping Committee comprised of the Army, the Thai Armed Forces, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Thai Navy and the National Police Bureau, seized power as of May 22 at 4.30 pm.

