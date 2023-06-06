SME Owners to Meet Pita Over Minimum Wage Hike
BANGKOK (NNT) – Small and medium-sized business owners are planning a meeting with the Move Forward Party’s (MFP) prime ministerial candidate later this month to deliberate a proposal for increasing the minimum wage.
Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary
The Federation of Thai SMEs has announced a meeting with Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat scheduled for June 13, with the agenda to center around his proposal to raise the minimum wage to 450 baht per day. This wage hike was a key policy presented by MFP during its election campaign, as it pledged to implement the new rate within its first 100 days in office.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
