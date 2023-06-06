SME Owners to Meet Pita Over Minimum Wage Hike

TN June 6, 2023
Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok wearing mask. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Small and medium-sized business owners are planning a meeting with the Move Forward Party’s (MFP) prime ministerial candidate later this month to deliberate a proposal for increasing the minimum wage.

Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary

The Federation of Thai SMEs has announced a meeting with Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat scheduled for June 13, with the agenda to center around his proposal to raise the minimum wage to 450 baht per day. This wage hike was a key policy presented by MFP during its election campaign, as it pledged to implement the new rate within its first 100 days in office.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Paul Rujopakarn,
Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

