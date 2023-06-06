Woman Sets Her Car on Fire to Take Her Own Life in Pattaya

TN June 6, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.




A woman was burned to death inside her car parked near the Mabprachan Reservoir in Pattaya. Police believed she set herself on fire in a bid to take her own life.

Foreigner Dressed Like Police Officer Attacks Chinese Driver in Pattaya

Pattaya residents reported seeing a burning car to Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers at 7:30 PM yesterday, June 5th. The authorities then rushed to the scene of the incident at the Mabprachan Reservoir in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



