Woman Sets Her Car on Fire to Take Her Own Life in Pattaya









A woman was burned to death inside her car parked near the Mabprachan Reservoir in Pattaya. Police believed she set herself on fire in a bid to take her own life.

Pattaya residents reported seeing a burning car to Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers at 7:30 PM yesterday, June 5th. The authorities then rushed to the scene of the incident at the Mabprachan Reservoir in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

