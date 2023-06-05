5 Thai Cities Recognized by UNESCO as Creative Cities in Various Categories

Wat Chedi Luang, a temple in the center of Chiang Mai

Wat Chedi Luang, a temple in the center of Chiang Mai. Photo: Bart Hiddink.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has garnered international recognition as UNESCO has designated five cities in the country as Creative Cities in various categories including gastronomy, crafts, folk arts and design.

Nakhon Ratchasima is world’s 4th city to be declared ‘Triple Crown’ by UNESCO

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, who emphasized the presence of diverse creative talents and cultural heritage in these cities.

Phuket was the first to receive UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy status in 2015. The local food industry on the island generates an impressive annual revenue of approximately US$3.6 billion. The province’s traditional food varieties, deeply rooted in the local culture and passed down through generations, have contributed to its UNESCO recognition.

