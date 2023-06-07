Foreign Man Shot in a Car in Phuket, Suspect Flees

TN June 7, 2023 0
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket. Photo: Vesselin Kolev / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




A foreign man was shot in a car which was parked at a cafe at the boat avenue in Thalang.

Four shot at a pub in Bangkok's RCA nightlife district this morning

A foreigner, reportedly a Russian man who is the owner of a local restaurant, was shot in a car parked in front of a café in Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay today, June 7th, 2023.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



