Foreign Man Shot in a Car in Phuket, Suspect Flees
A foreign man was shot in a car which was parked at a cafe at the boat avenue in Thalang.
A foreigner, reportedly a Russian man who is the owner of a local restaurant, was shot in a car parked in front of a café in Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay today, June 7th, 2023.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
