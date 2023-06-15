Chiang Mai to Host First Halal Food Festival to Attract Middle East Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – Chiang Mai province is preparing to host its inaugural halal food festival next month, with the aim of enticing Muslim tourists from the Middle East. The festival, themed “Unseen Chiang Mai,” will feature halal delicacies from all four regions of the country.

The halal food festival will also serve as a precursor to Chiang Mai’s international food festival, scheduled for July and August. These months were strategically chosen to align with the period when a significant number of Middle East tourists visit Chiang Mai. The city hopes to appeal to these high-spending visitors known for their long stays in Thailand.

