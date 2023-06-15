Chinese tourists can now apply for e-Visas or Visa on arrival

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Phi Phi Island. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









Kanchana Patarachoke, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently addressed criticism surrounding the visa application process for Chinese tourists. She clarified that China’s travelers can now easily apply for visas either online through an e-Visa system or on arrival.

The e-Visa system aims to streamline the entire process by making it more straightforward and efficient. It also reduces paperwork and allows data sharing with other related departments in order to improve the effectiveness of security checks.

The e-Visa platform is available around the clock at the website “thaievisa.go.th” and applicants or their travel agencies can access it without needing to visit an embassy. They need only upload their necessary documents, including passport information and proof of travel history over the past year. The review process for these applications will not exceed 15 business days.

Currently, the e-Visa system can process up to 5 million applications annually, but this capacity is expected to increase to 15 million in the future. There is also no daily limit for visa applications, allowing for continuous submissions from tourists or their agencies.

The ministry and its consulates do not limit the number of visas available to Chinese tourists or the number of times a tourist can be approved for a visa. However, checks are necessary to avoid misuse of the visa for illegal employment or other inappropriate activities.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently agreed on the need to balance the goal of attracting 5 million Chinese tourists with maintaining national security. This can be achieved by effectively screening tourists in a process aided by the new e-Visa system.

Registered travel agencies are required to upload accurate and complete documents for each tourist. Having comprehensive information on the e-Visa system will improve screening efficiency and help address issues such as illegal entry and zero-dollar tours.

