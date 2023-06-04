4 Million Kg. of Pork to Be Destroyed









BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – The Customs Department handed over 159 containers of illegal pork to the Department of Livestock Development. The smuggled pork will be destroyed.

24 tonnes of pork smuggled from Brazil destroyed to prevent spread of swine flu in Thailand

Panthong Loykulnan, spokesman of the Customs Department said that the department seized 161 containers of frozen pork, imported without information on its origin and certification to ensure hygienic slaughtering processes.

TNA

