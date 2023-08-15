Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is expected to welcome up to 30 million international visitors this year, as the tourism sector targets an annual revenue of 2.3 trillion baht.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates the total number of international tourists to range between 28 and 30 million people. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the revenue target of 2.38 trillion baht is around 80% of the 3 trillion baht revenue recorded in 2019.

