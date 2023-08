Bidding farewell to Thailand, the iconic “Family Mart” convenience stores is being fully rebranded as “Tops Daily” after over three decades of service.

Central Retail Corporation to take over FamilyMart

Central Retail Corporation PLC (CRC) has made the decision to fully transform and rename its iconic Family Mart convenience stores to Tops Daily by the end of this year.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

