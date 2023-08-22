Illegal cannabis dispensaries shut down in Phuket
Thirteen cannabis dispensaries in Phuket have been shut down by authorities after they were found to be operating without a licence, according to the province’s Public Health Office yesterday.
According to the office’s chief physician, Kusak Kukiattikoon, there are 1,701 registered cannabis-related businesses on the island, of which 1,451 are dispensaries. Out of the 1,451 shops, 502 are located in Kathu district, 222 in Thalang district, while the rest are located in Muang Phuket district.
