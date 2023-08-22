Srettha Thavisin elected 30th prime minister of Thailand

Pheu Thai previously formed a pro-democracy coalition led by the election-winning Move Forward party, but the attempt to form the next executive was blocked by a majority in the Senate and the alliance was broken.

Former construction tycoon and politician, Srettha Thaivisin, was elected Prime Minister of Thailand by the Parliament on Tuesday and will govern with the support of pro-military parties, despite his election promise not to do so.

Pheu Thai will nominate Srettha for Prime Minister

During the election campaign, Srettha, 60, and his Pheu Thai party pledged not to ally with the pro-military Palang Pracharat and United Thai Nation parties, linked to the military that led the 2014 coup.

However, they now justify the alliance with these parties, which are part of the government coalition, for the sake of forming the government after the deadlock the country has been suffering since last May’s elections.

Srettha Thavisin thanked parliamentarians and supporters after winning the parliament vote to become the next PM. His premiership endorsement paves the way to the formation of a coalition government and the end of the political stalemate.

Srettha also stressed the urgency of starting work as soon as possible to improve the economy and reduce inequality.

Shretta’s opposition to reforming the lèse-majesté law has earned him the backing of conservative senators in the vote for prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand

Today’s vote also came just hours after the return to Thailand of Thaksin Shinawatra, who was also ousted from power by the military in 2006 and has lived in exile for the past 15 years.

