Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck at the airport, before going back to Thailand. Photo: Yingluck Shinawatra / Facebook.

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, ousted from power in a 2006 coup, was jailed Tuesday shortly after returning home after 15 years in exile, the Prisons Department said.

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra Returns to Thailand on Tuesday

Thaksin, a 74-year-old former communications tycoon, was admitted to a prison in northern Bangkok following a Supreme Court order for the former ruler to begin serving an 8-year jail term for three separate convictions.

The Department of Corrections has stated that Thaksin Shinwatra suffers from numerous health problems, including coronary problems.

Thaksin arrived at Don Mueang airport in northern Bangkok on a private plane that landed around 9:00 a.m. from Singapore.

BREAKING: A black Toyota van carrying prisoner #Thaksin arrived at Bangkok Remand Prison before noon Tues.

The Supreme Court's Political Office Holder Section sentences Thaksin Shinwatra to 10 yrs in prison on Tuesday for three corruption convictions.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the private flight terminal of this Bangkok airport to welcome the former prime minister, amid heavy security measures at the venue.

Thaksin, accompanied by his three children, came out briefly to greet his followers and lay a floral offering in front of the portrait of King Vajiralongkorn, while he remained at all times escorted by several officers.

The former prime minister returned on the same day that Parliament votes on the prime ministerial candidacy of Srettha Thaivisin, nominated by the Shinawatra family-controlled Pheu Thai party.

