The Appeal Court found Suthep Thaugsuban not guilty of corruption

Suthep during the Bangkok Shut Down protests celebrating the Chinese New year, carrying a 100 baht notes fan

Suthep during the Bangkok Shut Down protests celebrating the Chinese New year, carrying a 100 baht notes fan. Photo: Suthep Thaugsuban / Facebook.

Former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban and five co-defendants have been found not guilty of corruption, in the construction of 396 police stations and apartments around the country, by the appeals panel of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders.

Former DPM Suthep Thaugsuban acquitted on B5.8bn corruption charge

The ruling today (Tuesday) upheld that of the Supreme Court given on September 10 last year.

